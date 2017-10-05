Appeal to trace dog walker threatening members of the public

Police are appealing for information to help trace an aggressive man who has been intimidating members of the public in the Loanhead area.

At around 8.30 a.m. on Monday, September 4, a 48-year-old woman was driving to work from her home in Park View, Loanhead.

As she did so, she saw a man walking his dog who then made a threatening gesture towards her.

On Monday, October 2, a 44-year-old man was on the cycle path in Loanhead when he passed a male dog walker.

He became aggressive towards the cyclist and threatened him before walking off.

Officers believe the same suspect is responsible for these incidents and are asking anyone who can help identify this individual to come forward.

He is described as white, 35 to 45-years-old, 6ft 3ins tall with a medium build, unshaven appearance and sometimes wears glasses.

He has been seen wearing a navy blue jacket and beanie hat and speaks with a South African accent.

His dog is described as being a husky-type breed.

Constable Emma Yetton, from Bonnyrigg Police Station, said: “We believe the suspect has had a number of exchanges with various members of the public in the Loanhead area and on each occasion he acts aggressively or threatening towards those he comes in contact with.

“If you have information that can assist in tracing this man then please contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you would also like to report having been approached by him then get in touch via 101.”

Those with information relating to these incidents can contact Bonnyrigg Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 992 of September 4, or 563 of October 2.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.