Appeal to trace injured man

Police are appealing for information to trace a male believed to have been injured in Mayfield.

Between 10.15pm and 10.50pm on Thursday, September 28, local officers received a number of calls relating to a young man walking shirtless in Bevan Road, Bogwood Road and Dougall Place.

Members of the public who contacted police believed the male had sustained an injury to his stomach and inquiries were carried out in the area to trace this individual.

As part of the ongoing investigation into this incident, police are urging the man, or anyone who knows his identity or current whereabouts to come forward.

Detective Constable Cameron Walker from Dalkeith CID said: “At this time, we do not know if any crime has been committed against the young man and it is really important we trace him as soon as possible to establish what happened to him and whether he requires medical attention.

“We would urge this person to get in touch as a matter of urgency so we can establish they are alright.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Dakeith CID via 101 and quote incident number 4169 of the 28th September.