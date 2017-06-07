Assault in Dalkeith

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a man in Dalkeith on Tuesday, June 6.

The incident occurred at around 2.40pm at the junction of Eskbank Road and Morrison’s car park.

The 67-year-old victim was punched to the face several times by a man that he’d had an earlier altercation with. The suspect thereafter left the area in a blue Citroen Berlingo van.

Police Constable Ben Rodriguez from Dalkeith Police Station said: “Although he wasn’t seriously injured this was a distressing incident for the victim and his wife who was also in the car.

“At the time of the assault the car park and surrounding area would have been busy with motorists and other shoppers and I’m appealing for anyone that can assist with the police investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1988 of June 6, 2017 or alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.