Break-in at social club

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in and theft at a business premises in Penicuik.

The incident happened around 3.30am on Tuesday (August 29) at the Shottstown Miners Social Club in John Street.

During this time entry was forced to the building before two gambling machines were opened and money stolen from within.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “As part of our ongoing investigation we would urge anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the social club or surrounding area on Wednesday morning to contact police immediately.

“If you have any other information in relation to this incident then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Penicuik Police Station via 101 and quote incident 359 of August 29. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In January the club released CCTV of a suspect in a break-in at the club, with a thief making off with £150 from the bar.