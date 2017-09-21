Cable theft

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of electrical cable from a property on Newbattle Road.

The theft took place between 4.30pm on Friday, September 15 and 8.30am on Tuesday, September 19 from the industrial units at the rear of Newbattle Abbey College.

During this time entry was forced to the units through a locked gateway and a significant quantity of overhead electrical cable was stolen.

Inspector Helen Miller from Dalkeith Police Station said: “The theft of electrical cable is extremely dangerous and could have resulted in serious injury to those responsible.

“Substantial damage has been caused and local businesses have been affected by the loss of electric power.

“Anyone who may have seen any suspicious in the area around the time of the theft, or who can help with our investigation, is asked to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1225 of 19 September, or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.