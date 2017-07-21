Car on fire in Dalkeith

Police are appealing for information after a car was set alight in the early hours of this morning.

At around 2.45am, police and the fire service were called to Elmfield Park in Dalkeith where a car was alight in the street.

Detective Constable Kenny McKenzie of Dalkeith CID said: “We are treating this as a deliberate fireraising and are carrying out inquiries in the local area today. A person was seen running from the vehicle and I’m keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 379 of 21st July, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.