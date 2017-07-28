Cash, weapons and drugs seized in police operation against organised crime in Midlothian

A month-long campaign tackling drugs and organised crime in Midlothian has led to cash, drugs and weapons being seized.

Operation Bistra has resulted in 16 people in Midlothian being reported to the Procurator Fiscal and £2300 in cash, a “signficant quantity” of drugs, an air weapon and stun guns seized.

Eighteen warrants were executed across Midlothian over the past five weeks.

Operation Bistra ran alongside two other operations in West and East Lothian, with 52 people reported in total.

Superintendent Craig Smith said: “Both misuse and supply of drugs and organised crime are priorities for us and the community in Midlothian, and I’d like to thank them for their support and assistance during our operations.

“The information that local people provide is vital in building up a picture of such activity, allowing us to execute these warrants, putting people before the courts and taking drugs and other dangerous or illicit items off the streets.

“By working with our partners we can put the most appropriate resources in place to both deal with the criminality and take steps to prevent it.

“I would encourage anyone with information about crime in their area to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”