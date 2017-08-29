CAT teams reinstated

Councillors have today agreed to reinstate funding for two local Police Scotland Community Action Teams (CAT).

The council-funded extra police officers had been controversially axed all together by the previous SNP-run administration in April this year following a gradual phase out.

However, having fought the axing of the CAT teams while in opposition, Labour’s first major decision since taking minority power in May has been to re-instate the scheme in the county.

The £500,000 annual funding for the two CAT teams, each with one sergeant and six police constables, had been withdrawn from the council’s budget.

However, at the full council meeting today (Tuesday), the majority of councillors voted in favour of reinstating the funding agreement with Police Scotland.

The cost to the council in the current financial year to April 2018 will be £46,000 a month, rising to £557,000 annually plus a one per cent annual pay increment.