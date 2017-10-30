Dead body found at Bilston Glen Viaduct

The discovery of a woman’s body at Bilston Glen Viaduct, Loanhead, on Saturday night is being treated as unexplained by police.

The area was cordoned off on Sunday morning (October 29) as police carried out their investigation into the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Midlothian can confirm that the body of a 31-year-old woman was sadly discovered in the Bilston Viaduct area around 12.40am on Sunday.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”