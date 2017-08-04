Dog dumped near busy Midlothian main road

An appeal has been launched for information after a young dog was callously dumped near a busy Midlothian road.

The dog – a terrier-cross and reckoned to be around eight months old – was abandoned yesterday (Thursday) afternoon on a slip road from the A6094 near Dalkeith.

The dog is thought to be just months old.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted just before 3pm when a member of the public reported seeing a large Jeep-type car and a silver Ford Focus pulling away from the roadside leaving a dog behind.

The member of the public stopped and rescued the dog.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity senior inspector John Toule said: “Abandoning a dog is cruel in any circumstance but to do so at the side of a busy road is particularly callous.

“The dog, named Woody by staff at our Edinburgh Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, is a terrier-cross type dog. He’s around eight months old, not neutered and despite his ordeal, quite a friendly wee character.

“Woody is currently being cared for our centre in Balerno – he’s had his tail docked and his coat is quite greasy to touch suggesting he’s been living in poor conditions.

“We’re hoping that members of the public will recognise him so we can find out why he was abandoned in this manner.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty can be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

If you have any information about Woody contact the Scottish SPCA helpline on 03000 999 999.