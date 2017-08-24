Fatal road collision in Pathhead

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Pathhead.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm on Wednesday (August 23) on the A6093, approximately 400 metres from the junction with the A68.

A 54-year-old man was riding his Honda Hornet motorcycle towards Haddington when he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Passat, which was travelling in the direction of Oxenfoord Castle.

As a result, the rider sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road Policing Officers closed the road for around six hours while they conducted their inquiries and anyone with information relating to this collision is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Gary Taylor from the Lothians and Scottish Borders Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “Despite the best efforts of the emergency service personnel in attendance, the male rider sadly passed away and we are continuing with our investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“I would ask that any motorists who were on the road at the time and witnessed what happened to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information that can assist with this inquiry should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Lothians and Scottish Borders Divisional Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 2416 of the 23rd August.