Firearm discharged in Dalkeith

Police are appealing for information after a firearm was discharged in the direction of a house in Dalkeith at the weekend.

The incident took place on Woodburn Road in Dalkeith and was reported at around 12.10am on Sunday (June 18). No one was injured and it does not appear that any damage was caused to the property.

Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson, area commander for Midlothian, said: “We’re currently treating this as a targeted incident and I want to thank the local community for their patience as enquiries are conducted.

“I want to reassure residents that there will be an increase in patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns is welcome to speak to local officers. As part of our enquiries we’re urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around midnight, or has any information about this, to get in touch.

“We’re particularly eager to trace a black older saloon-type vehicle which was travelling in the area around this time and last seen heading in the direction of James Lean Avenue.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0102 of 18 June, or report this anonymously to Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.