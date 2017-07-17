Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in and wilful fireraising in Bonnyrigg.

The incident took place at around 6am this morning (Monday) when entry was forced to a portacabin in Dalhousie Business Park, which was then set alight from within.

Anyone who may have information about this, or who saw suspicious behaviour in the area, is urged to get in touch with police.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0566 of July 17, or pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.