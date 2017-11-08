Further appeal following armed robbery

Police are issuing a fresh appeal for information following an armed robbery in Penicuik last month.

On Friday, October 6 an 80-year-old man was working within the News Boyz Newsagent in The Square when a male entered in possession of a Samurai-type sword and demanded money.

A struggle ensued between the suspect and the shopkeeper during which time a three-figure sum of cash was stolen and the victim sustained a minor injury to his hand.

Inquiries have been continuing since this incident took place and officers remain keen to speak to anyone who can help identify the male responsible.

He is described as white, around 20-years-old and about 5ft 7ins tall.

Detective Constable Andrew Hope from Dalkeith CID said: “Since our initial appeal, we’ve spoken to a number of members of the public and we are grateful for the information they provided us with.

“However, we have yet to identify the suspect and so we need anyone who has yet to come forward, but believes they can assist with our inquiries, to do so immediately.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote incident number 3936 of the 6th October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.