High Street break-ins

Police are appealing for information following a spate of housebreakings in Penicuik at the end of last week.

Overnight Thursday, August 31/ Friday, September 1, offenders targeted four premises on the High Street. Entry was forced to two restaurants and a café with electrical items and cash stolen. There was also an attempt made to break into a pub but no entry was gained.

Detective Constable Sean Kennedy of Dalkeith CID said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries in Penicuik and I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the High Street between midnight and 8am on Friday and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

“I am particularly looking to trace a man who was seen in the area at the time, he is described as wearing a dark coloured jacket and dark waterproof trousers with fluorescent bands at the bottom of the legs and was carrying a white carrier bag.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 596 of Friday, September 1, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.