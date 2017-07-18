Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a housebreaking in Soutra.

At around 6.45pm on Monday (July 17), three men were disturbed leaving the house and driving off in a red VW Polo down the A68 towards Dalkeith. Entry had been forced to the property and a watch had been stolen.

The men are all described as white, between 15 and 21 years old and of slim build. One was six foot tall with dark hair shaved at the sides and was wearing a navy sweatshirt and dark bottoms. The second was five foot six inches tall and was wearing a navy sweatshirt, dark bottoms and a dark coloured ski mask. The third was five foot six inches tall and was wearing a grey and black anorak, dark trousers and gloves.

PC Kim Wilson of the Community Investigation Unit said: “This was a frightening experience for the occupants who disturbed the intruders and discovered their home damaged and property stolen. It happened early evening when many people would have been returning home for the day and so I’m keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the red Polo in the area before or after the break in.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3353 of 17 July, or pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.