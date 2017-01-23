Housebreakings in Mayfield and Penicuik

Police are appealing for witnesses following two high-value thefts in Mayfield and Penicuik at the weekend.

A house in Larch Crescent, Mayfield, was broken into and keys to a silver Seat Ibiza stolen between the hours of 8pm on Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday.

The vehicle was subsequently stolen from outside.

A second housebreaking was reported at a house in Clerk Road, Penicuik which happened between 2am and 5am on Sunday.

Keys to a white BMW 116D sport were taken and the vehicle subsequently stolen from outside.

Inquiries are ongoing into both incidents and anyone who can assist officers with their investigation is asked to get in touch.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “Our inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and we are pursuing various lines of inquiry. Given the nature of the offences we cannot rule out the possibility that they are linked.

“I would ask anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious in Larch Crescent or Clerk Road, who sees these vehicles, or who has information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries, to please contact us.

“Home owners are reminded to secure their doors when they are both in and out of their property and to ensure they have all the necessary security measures in and around their property such as robust locks, alarm systems and appropriate lighting.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.