Loanhead break-in and theft

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in and theft from the grounds of a commercial van centre in Loanhead.

The incident took place at Clarks Commercial in Dryden Loan between 10.40pm and 11.50pm on Saturday, October 14.

Seven vehicles were damaged when the diesel particulate filters and catalytic converters, worth an estimated £7000, were removed.

The first suspect is described as a white man, wearing dark clothing with a hood and gloves, and carrying a rucksack.

The second suspect is described as a white man, wearing dark clothing with a longer-style padded jacket that had reflective/light markings on the left side, and had his face covered.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen these men in the area, or who may have been offered any of the stolen items, to get in touch.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “These thefts amount to a substantial sum and we are keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist us in tracing those responsible.

“Anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area of Dryden Loan on Saturday, or the early hours of Sunday morning, is urged to come forward as soon as possible.

“Likewise, anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the stolen converters is asked to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0899 of 16th October, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.