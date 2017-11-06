Lock down campaign declared a success

A partnership initiative between police and the council to tackle housebreaking has been hailed a success as it celebrates its first birthday.

Lock Down Crime, focuses on helping residents keep their properties secure, and has held more than a dozen roadshows giving people equipment to improve home security. Since it was launched a year ago there has been a 25 per cent drop in domestic housebreakings across Midlothian.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for community safety, Councillor Stephen Curran (Lab), said: “We’re delighted to hear about the drop in housebreakings as it is a problem that can cause real misery to local residents, and we hope that the Lock Down Crime Campaign has played a part in this achievement.”

Midlothian Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson said: “We cannot tackle housebreaking in isolation and the partnership approach of Lock Down Crime helps everyone to play their part in keeping property safe.

“I would urge everyone to think about their home security, one victim is one too many and there are plenty of simple steps that can be taken to deter housebreakers.

“I would also call on the whole community to be vigilant - keep an eye on your neighbours’ properties and report anything suspicious to police immediately.”

The campaign is set to continue over the coming months with roadshows scheduled in Newtongrange, Straiton and Dalkeith. The team has also been working with media students from Edinburgh College to create crime prevention videos which will be released in the run up to Christmas, traditionally a time of year when housebreaking crime increases.