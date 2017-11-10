Man arrested following thefts in Penicuik

A man has been arrested following recent thefts in Penicuik.

On Sunday, November 5, two properties in Vorlich Crescent and Lawers Square were entered and various items stolen from within.

A car, which was parked outside the address in Lawers Square was also stolen during this time and detectives have been conducting inquiries in the area since.

As a result a 41-year-old man was detained and subsequently charged.

He made a first appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, November 6 where he also faced a number of motoring offence charges and was remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant Brian Manchester said: “Tackling acquisitive crime in all its forms remains one of our top priorities and as this arrest demonstrates, we treat these offences with the utmost seriousness.

“Whenever such crimes are reported to us we will deploy appropriate resources to investigate and identify anyone responsible.

“If you have information relating to acquisitive crime then please contact us on 101.”