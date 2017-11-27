Man assaulted and robbed in Dalkeith

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and robbed in Dalkeith.

The incident happened around 11.15pm on Friday, November 24, as the man walked along Lauder Road towards Dalkeith.

The 31-year-old was chased by two males who assaulted him before he managed to run off in the direction of Bruce Gardens.

The suspects caught up with the victim in the Waterfall Walk area where they assaulted him again and stole his mobile phone.

The man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and released following treatment.

Both suspects are described as white males, aged approximately 18 years old, around 5ft 8ins tall, and both of skinny build.

One of the suspects was described as wearing a grey hooded top, jeans and white trainers.

The second suspect was described as having short dark hair, wearing a dark blue or black hooded jacket, dark coloured jeans and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Stephen Morris of Livingston CID said: “This was a brutal attack by the suspects who pursued the victim in order to assault and rob him.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Lauder Road area late on Friday evening who witnessed the incident or who recognises the description of the suspects to contact police.

“In particular I would appeal to the member of the public who assisted the victim and chased off the suspects to come forward to police as they may have vital information that can help with our investigations.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 4586 of November 24, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.