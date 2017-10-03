Man charged for gym recording

A 30-year-old man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday after footage of individuals exercising at Lasswade Centre was taken and posted online.

Vernon Howells was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour and released on bail until his trial on December 20.

A police spokesman said: “We want to thank everyone who has so far come forward with information regarding this and reassure the community that this is being treated as a priority.”

Council leader, Councillor Derek Milligan said: “We realise this is distressing for customers and leisure centre staff. Immediate steps were taken to suspend the man from all council leisure facilities soon as the allegations were brought to the attention of management.

“Filming and taking photographs within our leisure facilities without permission is strictly prohibited. I’d urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to please report it to leisure centre staff immediately.”