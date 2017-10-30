Man charged for speeding

A man has been charged with a speeding offence after being caught driving at more than twice the speed limit.

Road Policing Officers stopped a Renault Megane Sport car at around 3.20pm on Saturday (October 28) after the vehicle was detected travelling at 124mph in a 60mph zone of the A68, near to the Cousland Junction.

The 26-year-old will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Trunk Roads Policing Inspector Roddy MacMillan said: “Motorists and other road users should be mindful that our Vulnerable Road Users Campaign is currently running.

“Excessive or inappropriate speed is one of the main contributors to serious injury and fatal road collisions and such negligent driving behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We will be using marked and unmarked cars and motorcycles to engage, educate and enforce. Our aim is to encourage and promote safety on our roads in an effort to reduce collisions and resultant casualties.

“I would encourage anyone who does witness unsafe motoring activity to contact Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.