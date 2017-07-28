Man charged with sexual assault of girl (14) in Penicuik woodland

A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Penicuik.

The incident allegedly happened in woods near to Rullion Road and Deanburn.

The man is said to have touched the girl inappropriately at 3.15pm on Thursday, July 20.

He has also been charged with breach of the peace after allegedly following two 16-year-old girls on John Street at 10pm on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Friday).

Inspector John Dryden said: “I want to extend my thanks to the local community for their support and help with our enquiries.

“These were distressing incidents for the young women involved and a man has now been charged in connection with these and is due before the courts.”