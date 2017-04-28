Man in jail for stabbing flatmate

Robert Kay (36) was last week sentenced to 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to murdering his flatmate in Bonnyrigg.

On January 3 Carlo Volante (40), was stabbed multiple times during a disturbance outside an address in Auld Coal Grove. Despite valiant efforts to save him by members of the public and police officers, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector David Pinkney said: “Kay’s guilty plea is testament to the overwhelming evidence gathered against him and provided by the local community. This spares Carlo’s family and friends from reliving this horrific ordeal if it were to go to a full trial. My thoughts and sympathies are with Carlo’s loved ones at this time.”