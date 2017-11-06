Newtongrange housebreaking

Police are appealing for witnesses following a high-value housebreaking in Newtongrange.

The incident happened sometime between 3pm on Sunday and midnight on Monday at an address in Victoria Road.

During this time entry has been forced to the home and a four-figure sum of cash was stolen along with a large quantity of jewellery worth around £23,000.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Stuart Aitchison from Dalkeith Police Station said: “The victim is devastated at the theft of their belongings, which have significant financial, as well as sentimental value and we are pursuing a number of local lines of inquiry to identify the culprits.

“If you remember seeing any suspicious in Victoria Road between Sunday afternoon and the early hours of Monday morning then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 101 of November 6. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.