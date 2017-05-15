Notification scheme online

Police Scotland has introduced online applications under the existing Sex Offender Community Disclosure Scheme to improve the disclosure process.

The community disclosure scheme enables the public to formally request information on persons involved in their family life particularly if they suspect they may have previously sexually offended against a child.

The Sex Offender Community Disclosure Scheme was introduced primarily to empower parents and carers to seek a formal disclosure route on individuals however communities can also raise an application if concerned about an individual’s contact with children.

Members of the public who have specific concerns for a child’s safety should contact Police or social services.

Detective Superintendent Elaine Galbraith Police Scotland, said: “Keeping children safe is everyone’s responsibility, we all have a role to play in ensuring children and young people grow up free from the risk and threat of harm.

“Where children are at risk of harm, Police Scotland and other statutory agencies will take measures to protect those children. Our priority will always be to ensure children are protected.

“The Sex Offender Community Disclosure Scheme is an additional element of that wider child protection picture aimed to empower parents, carers and guardians to take action if they fear that someone who is in contact with their child may be a sex offender.

“Parents and carers will now be able to make an initial application online rather than in person. Police Scotland will then assess whether it is appropriate to proceed to a full application for disclosure.

“If anyone has any concerns about a child’s safety or wellbeing they should contact their local social work services or Police Scotland on 101 or if they suspect a child is in immediate danger they should call 999.”