Police appeal following housebreakings

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following break-ins to businesses in Edinburgh and Midlothian.

At around 3.45am on Tuesday, June 13, entry was forced to the Costcutters convenience store on Morningside Road and a quantity of cigarettes and tobacco was stolen from inside.

Inquiries are continuing to establish the total value of the stolen goods.

A second break-in was then reported at Pathhead Post Office on Main Street that morning, where a four-figure sum of cash and cigarettes were taken.

During both of these incidents a grey BMW, with registration number SM13 LCZ was seen outside both premises, having been stolen from a housebreaking, which took place in Nile Grove, Edinburgh during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information relating to any of these offences is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Lynsey Thomson from Dalkeith Police Station said: “At this time we believe the housebreaking in Nile Grove, Edinburgh, resulted in the theft of the car, which was subsequently used in the two break-ins at the Costcutter store and the post office.

“I would urge anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around any of these areas, or who has seen the BMW believed to have been involved, to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone with any further information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact CID at Dalkeith Police Station via 101 and quote incident numbers 366, 342 or 378 of June 13. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.