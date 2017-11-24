Police crackdown on Mayfield anti-social behaviour

Police have carried out extra patrols in Mayfield following the recent public meeting about anti-social behaviour, featured in this week’s Advertiser.

Police say this has resulted in a decrease in the number of calls from the area on this issue.

While in the past week 16 youths have been charged with 24 offences including breach of the peace, assault, theft, vandalism and also racially aggravated abuse.

In addition a number of letters have been delivered to the parents or guardians of youths found to be involved in general anti-social behaviour, to highlight their involvement and to ensure they know what they are doing and where they are going in the evening.

A statement on the Midlothian police Facebook page said: “Over the coming weekend officers will again be dedicated to the area and by working together with the residents of Mayfield we hope to make a difference and improve the situation for all.

“If you wish to report any incidents or crimes you can phone 101 or 999 if appropriate, or alternatively pass any information to a shared mail box monitored by the community officers, MidlothianSouthCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”