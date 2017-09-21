Praise for local police

Newtongrange Community Council has praised local police for dealing with “boy racers” causing havoc in the area.

The local group had raised concerns with police in June, and the local officer was happy to report to their August meeting that the situation had been monitored with regular checks at Butlerfield Industrial Estate, with vehicle ASBOs and several fixed penalty tickets for speeding issued.

Community council chairman Jason Ferry said: “I can’t hear them at night now. It really has reduced, you might get the odd one going up and down now but nothing like it was. So that’s really been good and this is the kind of thing we should publicise.”