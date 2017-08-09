Rapist to be jailed for attacks

A man who repeatedly raped and assaulted two women over an eight-year period has been told to expect to receive a substantial jail sentence.

George Currie (27) attacked the two females, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at various locations in Midlothian between June 2008 and May 2016.

A jury convicted Currie on a total of seven charges on Monday following a week-long trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

During proceedings, the court heard how Currie started physically abusing his first victim in June 2008.

He repeatedly punched and kicked her during the brutal attacks.

The court also heard that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted the woman on various occasions between 2008 and May 2009.

Currie, who has previous convictions for violence, repeatedly raped and physically assaulted his second victim in February 2016.

The abuse against the second woman continued until May 2016.

The court heard how Currie, of Piershill, Edinburgh, was brought to justice after his victims spoke to police investigating his activities.

During the trial, Currie, who was represented by Gordon Jackson QC, maintained not guilty pleas.

Mr Jackson said his client suffered a serious brain injury as a child.

He said the court needed to obtain reports about his client’s health before he could be sentenced.

On Monday, judge Lord Arthurson told Currie that he’d been convicted of very serious offences.

He added: “The court can only impose one sentence in a case of this nature – and that is a substantial custodial one.”

Currie will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on September 5,