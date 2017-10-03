A teenager was due to appear in court today following a serious assault in Dalkeith on Sunday evening. Easter Langside Drive was closed by police on Monday following the incident as investigations were carried out.
A police spokeseman said: “A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged following a serious assault, which took place at an address in Easter Langside Drive, Dalkeith, at around 6.15pm on Sunday, October 1. As a result of this incident a 69-year-old man sustained a number of injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment before later being released.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Midlothian Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.