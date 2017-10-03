A teenager was due to appear in court today following a serious assault in Dalkeith on Sunday evening. Easter Langside Drive was closed by police on Monday following the incident as investigations were carried out.

A police spokeseman said: “A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged following a serious assault, which took place at an address in Easter Langside Drive, Dalkeith, at around 6.15pm on Sunday, October 1. As a result of this incident a 69-year-old man sustained a number of injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment before later being released.”