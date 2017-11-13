Several youth disturbance calls

Over the course of the week October 23-30 there were several calls to police in Bonnyrigg relating to youths .

These included youths causing a nuisance at Dickson Grove, Auld Coal Path and The Lasswade Centre, and youths throwing eggs at Eldindean Road, Cameron Crescent and Campview Road. Community officers have been communicating with local businesses to encourage them to refrain from selling eggs to children.