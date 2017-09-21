Sex business teen placed under supervision

A teenage boy, who contacted two young girls telling them they could make lots of money by carrying out sexual acts, as part of a business he had set up, has been placed under supervision on a Community Payback Order for three years.

Nineteen-year old Calum Sawyers of Rullion Road, Penicuik, had pled guilty previously at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to repeatedly sending indecent messages and images to a 14-year old girl and 15 year old girl, both of whom lived in England. The offences occurred between December 1, 2015, when he was 17, and March 8, 2016. He also admitted being in possession of indecent images of children. Sentence was deferred until yesterday (September 20) for reports.

Sheriff Frank Crowe had heard that two separate investigations were going on at the same time. Police in England were looking into what had been reported about the girls, while police in Scotland were investigating intelligence about Sawyers having indecent images in his home.

In early February 2015, the 14-year old girl told friends she had been receiving messages from Sawyers asking her to carry out sexual acts for money as part of a business he had set up. This had been relayed to a teacher, who contacted the police. The girl told them that Sawyers said what this involved was her meeting with males and engaging in sexual acts for money. The girl was told she could make a lot of money this way. The rate for normal sex was £1000 an hour, £5000 for “torture play”, £10,000 for “slashing and cutting” and £50,000 for sex with animals.

The second girl was contacted in February 2016 when she was asked to send him sexual images of herself. She was told she was the youngest person he had working for him. His mobile phones were found to have still and movie sexual images of children aged between five and 14.

Sawyers’ defence solicitor, Matthew Nicholson, told Sheriff Frank Crowe that his client had an excellent attendance and engagement record and a willingness to work with those trying to help him.

Sheriff Crowe told Sawyers that the offences had been serious, but he was taking into account his youth and some of the psychological issues in his make-up. He was not to communicate with children under the age of 17 without the permission of his supervising officer and any communication equipment he had could be investigated at any time by police or social workers. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.