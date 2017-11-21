Police are appealing for witnesses following two sheep-worrying incidents over the weekend.

Sometime between 9am on Friday 17th and 9am on Saturday 18th November,the livestock were attacked at Woodhead Farm in Dewarton. As a result, five sheep died due to the injuries sustained.

A second incident occurred at around 7.50am on Saturday, November 18 within the Penicuik Estate, in a field behind St James Gardens and Broomhill Road.

Officers received a call relating to a springer spaniel type dog chasing and attacking sheep, which left two with serious injuries.

It is believed this animal was being walked as part of a group with three other dogs and police are looking to trace the male dog walker as part of this investigation.

He is described as white, between 40 and 50-years-old with dark hair and wearing a dark jacket.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “These sheep attacks have left a number of the animals dead, or with serious injuries, and this causes great distress. There are also financial implication associated with the attacks.

“Anyone who can help us with our inquiries into either of these incidents is asked to contact Police immediately.

“I would also like to remind the public to keep their dogs under control at all time. Sheep worrying is a criminal offence and if your pet is found to have attacked livestock then you will face police action.”

Those with information can contact local officers via 101 and quote incident number 1511 of the 18th November (Gorebridge) or 1007 18th November. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.