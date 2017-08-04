Soldier found guilty of sex assault on girl

A soldier based at Glencorse Barracks has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl.

Sosiveta Nakanacagi kissed and touched the 12-year-old at a house in Midlothian after a drinking session at his barracks.

Corporal Nakanacagi claimed he mistook the child for his wife due to his drunkenness and that the girl had climbed on top of him as lay sleeping.

The soldier, who has completed four tours of Afghanistan with the Royal Highland Fusiliers (2 Scots), said the girl began kissing him.

Nakanacagi added he immediately pushed the girl off him when he opened his eyes and saw the person on top of him was not his wife.

But a jury failed to believe the corporal’s story and found him guilty of sexual assaulting the youngster following a three-day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court this week.

The jury also heard evidence from the girl’s mother who said she had confronted the soldier on several occasions after her daughter told her about the assault.

The mother said she noticed a change in her daughter following the incident.

The court also heard the girl had opened up to a teacher at school and police and social services were called in to investigate.

The young victim gave her evidence via a video link to a closed court.

Nakanacagi was found guilty by a majority decision of sexually assaulting the girl on an occasion between March 17, 2013, and March 16, 2015, at an address in Midlothian.

Sheriff Michael O’Grady QC placed him on the sex offenders register for a period still to be determined during today’s (Friday) hearing and deferred full sentence until later this month.