Spate of break-ins

Police are appealing for witnesses following break-ins to sheds and garages at Bonnyrigg, Rosewell and Penicuik

The first incident took place at Cameron Crescent, Bonnyrigg overnight between Sunday and Monday (August 13/14), where a shed was broken into, nothing appears to have been stolen.

The second incident took place at Prestonhall Crescent Rosewell, between 6pm on Sunday (August 13) and 7.45am on Monday (August 14), where a shed was broken into and property including a black and yellow mountain bike was stolen.

The third incident took place at Cockpen Road Bonnyrigg between midnight and 9.45am on Monday, August 14, where a garage was broken into and a blue and white Yamaha dirt bike and a children’s blue and white PIT bike were stolen.

The fourth incident took place at Bellmans Road, Penicuik around midnight on August 14, where a garage was broken into and property including a PIT bike was stolen. Three males described as in their late teens wearing grey and black tracksuits were seen leaving the area.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said “We are keen to speak to anyone who has information in relation to these thefts and I would ask that if you remember seeing any suspicious activity in or around Cameron Crescent, Cockpen Road, Prestonhall Crescent or Bellmans Road, or have information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries, to contact police immediately.

“The public have a vital role to play in helping us reduce crimes of theft by taking a few simple security measures.

“Home owners are reminded to secure their doors when they are both in and out of their property, to secure their vehicles and to ensure they have all the necessary security measures in and around their property such as robust locks, alarm systems and appropriate lighting.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police on 101 or, alternatively the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111