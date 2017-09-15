Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire in Dalkeith.

The incident happened around 7.30pm on Thursday (September 14) at an address on Melville Road.

An item is believed to have been set alight outside the building and then thrown through an open window, resulting in the fire inside the building.

No-one was inside the property at the time and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service quickly extinguished the flames.

Detective Constable William Dickson of Dalkeith Police Station said: “It was fortunate on this occasion that the flames did not manage to spread throughout the property and that the fire was quickly extinguished.

“Luckily, no one was injured, however, the consequences could have been much worse. Starting a fire is a reckless act that can have extremely severe consequences.

“As part of our investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Melville Road area on Thursday evening, or who knows who may be responsible for this.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference number 3410 of 14 September, or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.