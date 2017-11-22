Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire in Mayfield.

The incident happened around 1pm on Tuesday, November 21, at the McSence Business Park.

A Renault Master van was set alight resulting in significant damage being caused to the vehicle.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Inspector Jim Morrison from Dalkeith Police Station said: “This has been a reckless act of destruction that could have had far worse consequences had the fire spread.

“As part of this investigation we are keen to trace three youths who were seen in the area at the time of the incident and so anyone who can help us trace these individuals is urged to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this inquiry should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1476 of the 21st November. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.