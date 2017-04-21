Teen charged for hare coursing

Police have charged another 15-year-old in connection with a hare coursing incident on March 31 this year.

The youth was charged in connection with a dishonesty offence that occurred at the same time. The incidents happened on farms in the Dalkeith and Pathhead area.

The 15-year-old was also charged in connection with a separate hare coursing incident at a farm in the Pathhead area on March 23.

A report has been submitted to the Children’s Reporter.

Police Sergeant Michele Lindsay of Penicuik police station said: “We recognise the impact that hare coursing has on rural communities and remain committed to investigating all reports of this. We are working with farmers to tackle this issue and patrols are being carried out as part of the Rural Crime initiative.

“Anyone with information about hare coursing or rural crime is urged to speak to a local officer. Please contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”