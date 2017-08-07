Teenager bottled in terrifying attack by gang

A teenager has been left with serious facial injuries after being hit with a bottle in a brutal attack by a gang of youths.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the serious assault in Mayfield on Friday, especially anyone who filmed it on their mobile.

The incident happened at around 9.25pm in Buckie Road.

The group repeatedly kicked the 15-year-old before one of the group struck the 15-year-old with a bottle.

The teenager sustained a serious facial injury, which will require further treatment.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and later released.

The main suspect is described as a white male youth, around 15-16-years-old. He is around 5ft 10in in height and was wearing a dark coloured hooded top.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles, of Dalkeith CID, said: “This was a brutal and frightening attack, which has left a 15-year-old with significant injuries.

“We are eager to trace the youths responsible for this incident, particularly the male who used a bottle as part of the assault.

“I would ask anyone who saw this incident, or recognises the description of the suspect, to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would especially appeal anyone who may have filmed this incident on a mobile device to get in touch with us and let us see this evidence.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Dalkeith CID on 101, quoting incident number 4230 of August 4, or alternatively through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.