Theft and attempted break-in

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted break-in and theft at houses in Bilston.

The incidents took place between 3am and 7.45am on Wednesday (August 16), where property, including electrical items were stolen from a house in Park Avenue and an attempt was made to break into a house at Pentland Court.

Community Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “If anyone remembers seeing any suspicious activity in or around Park Avenue or Pentland Court, or has information that can assist police with our ongoing inquiries, please contact police on 101 quoting incidents numbers 0473, 16/08/2017 for Park Avenue and 0646, 16/08/2017 for Pentland Court, or alternatively the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Thieves are opportunistic by nature and home owners are reminded to secure their doors when they are both in and out of their property, secure their windows when out of the property and overnight, secure their vehicles and ensure they have all the necessary security measures in and around their property such as robust locks, alarm systems and appropriate lighting.”