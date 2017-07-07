Trapped thief jailed

A thief who was left trapped in a Gorebridge shop he intended to rob after sneaking in during a night-shift, has been jailed.

Thirty-five year old John Kidd, a prisoner in HMP Edinburgh, was today (July 7) jailed for 14 months.

He had pled guilty previously at the city’s Sheriff Court to stealing cash and cigarettes from Scotmid Co-Operative in Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge, and smashing a window, on March 22 this year. Sentence had been deferred for reports.

The night-shift employees had left a rear door of the store unlocked and Kidd took advantage, hiding himself until the staff left. Fiscal Depute, Naomi Warner, told Sheriff Peter Braid, that CCTV footage showed Kidd walking down the aisles, breaking into tills and putting cash into his pocket and a rucksack. He was also seen forcing the shutters of the cigarette counter and stealing packets of cigarettes. When he found the door he had come in by had been locked, he tried to force his way out by a fire exit door. This was unsuccessful, so he smashed a window and tried to kick his way out.

His escape efforts, however, set off the alarm and the police arrived. “They immediately saw the accused” said the Fiscal:”and cordoned off the area”. Kidd, she added: “presented himself to two officers”. His haul of 65 packets of cigarettes and cash was valued at £750 and there was full recovery.

On Friday, Sheriff Braid told him he had no other option but to send him to prison.