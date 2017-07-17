Vehicle set on fire in Danderhall

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a vehicle being set on fire in Danderhall.

The incident happened around 3.40am on Sunday (July 16) in Newton Village.

An Audi A4 was set alight, causing fuel to leak which subsequently led to three other cars nearby catching fire. All four cars sustained extensive damage.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their enquiries to come forward.

Detective Constable Andy Hope from Dalkeith CID said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of these fires and the Scottish Fire and Rescue service was able to quickly bring the situation under control.

“However, the consequences of this act could have been far worse and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace those responsible.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in and around Newton Village in the early hours of Sunday morning, or similarly, anyone with information that can help us identify those responsible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0874 of July 16 or Crimestoppers (anonymously if required) on 0800 555 111.