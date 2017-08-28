Woman assaulted and robbed

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a woman was assaulted and robbed in Dalkeith.

The incident took place in the area of Scott’s Close, the vennel running between St Andrew Street and High Street, around 9.20pm on Friday (August 25).

A man grabbed the handbag of a 69-year-old woman and a struggle ensued before he made off with her bag onto the High Street, heading in the direction of Tait Street. Thankfully, the woman was uninjured.

The attacker is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, in his 20s, wearing a black three-quarter length jacket with a fur hood.

The handbag is described as medium sized and red, and the contents included a small red umbrella and a small square red purse with golden clips.

Detective Constable James Welsh of Dalkeith CID said: “This was understandably a very distressing experience for the victim and local officers will be conducting increased high visibility patrols in the area over the weekend.

“As part of our enquiries we’re urging anyone who may have seen this man in the area, who recognises his description, or who has information on the whereabouts of the stolen handbag to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4287 of 25 August, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.