Woman jailed for supplying drugs

A 44-year-old woman has been sentenced to more than seven months in prison, and two youths have been sentenced to community payback orders for supplying drugs to a group of teenagers including tragic Newtongrange teenager Shellie Callaghan.

Sixteen-year-old Shellie died at a house party on October 15, 2016 as a result of taking a Class A substance.

Shellie Callaghan

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court, 44-year-old Claire Paton admitted supplying cannabis to teenagers who were holding a party in her house, as well as allowing others to consume controlled drugs on the premises in Newtongrange. She was sentenced to 225 days in prison.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, both pleaded guilty to supplying ecstasy to teenagers who were at the party. They were sentenced to Community Payback Orders involving 180 hours and 150 hours of unpaid work respectively.

Shellie died several hours after taking some of the pills. Her death was caused by an overdose of MDMA, or ecstasy.

Andrew Richardson, Procurator Fiscal for Lothian & Borders, said: “This is a tragic set of circumstances which ultimately led to the death of a young girl.

“Claire Paton was in a position of responsibility to care for the children within her home and, by allowing them to consume drugs, she put those children at risk.

“Sadly, paramedics couldn’t save Shellie Callaghan and this case is a stark warning of the dangers of the misuse of drugs.”