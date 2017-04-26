Crowd trouble mars Scottish Cup semi

Trouble at the end of Bonnyrigg Rose’s Scottish Junior Cup semi-final tie on Saturday has been blamed on a small minority of supporters.

But while the numbers involved may be small, Police Scotland has warned that such behaviour will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be prosecuted.

The semi-final second leg match against Ayrshire side Glenafton had gone without incident until the final whistle, when visiting fans celebrated their 1-0 aggregate victory by jumping on the dugouts, causing damage estimated at more than £600.

Ugly scenes were also reported outside the ground as Glenafton fans headed along Dundas Street after the match.

Bonnyrigg Rose chairman Charlie Kirkwood said: “Glenafton fans were jumping up and down on the dugout. They have broken the corrugated iron and some of the brickwork is loose.

“Obviously they were high because they won – but if someone had fallen through they could have been badly hurt.

“At the end of the day we can replace corrugated iron but we can’t replace a life.”

However, further trouble erupted outside the ground, also thought to have involved Hibs supporters returning from Hampden Park.

A statement on Glenafton’s Facebook page said: “Terrible scenes, casuals waiting outside attacked our supporters with bricks and bottles Where is the police presence?”

Police Scotland confirmed emergency services attended an incident, although no arrests were made.

Inspector John Dryden, of Dalkeith Police Station, said: “The incident happened at around 4.30pm following a report of a number of individuals causing a disturbance. Police and emergency services attended and the crowd was quickly dispersed. No arrests were made and inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

“This disorder was football-related and has caused a great deal of concern to the local community. The vast majority of supporters are a credit to their clubs and behave responsibly whenever their teams are in action, however, a small minority behave in a manner which puts themselves and others at risk.

“Police Scotland will not tolerate such offences and will actively pursue anyone believed to be involved to ensure they are brought to justice.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.”