Dad’s charity cycle journey

The father of a young Eskbank man who died unexpectedly has completed a 90 mile cycle to raise money for a charity close to his family’s heart.

Christopher Nelson tragically passed away in 2015 while in Amsterdam, aged just 24. His family have since raised nearly £25,000 in his memory for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC).

Scott at the finish line, with a picture of his son Christopher on his bike.

In the latest fundraising effort Christopher’s father Scott, along with friends, recently cycled between Glasgow and Edinburgh to raise over £2000 for the charity as part of Pedal for Scotland’s Big Belter cycle. With a photograph of his beloved son Christopher attached to his bike for motivation, Scott powered through to complete the gruelling challenge.

Scott said: “The cycle went well, in the fact we all finished in one piece, relatively.

“It was tough at times due to the weather and what felt like the endless climbing of hills! But we did it. So far we’ve raised £2337.94.

“I had photos of Christopher on my bike, which when I was really struggling gave me the determination to get up those hills and not to get off or give in as he was there with me every pedal of the way.”

Christopher’s mother, Donna, started collecting for the charity at his funeral and has since completed Tough Mudder as well as arranging other events including a 10,000ft skydive in memory of her beloved son.

The cycle wasn’t without trials and tribulations as Scott’s friend Neil crashed with 10 miles to go while descending a hill but emerged relatively unscathed.

Scott continued: “I got really emotional once I turned the corner and saw the sign for Edinburgh and knew the finishing line was in sight and was so proud crossing the finishing line for my laddie.

“It was a real moment of togetherness for the four of us who completed the challenge as we realised what we had just done and achieved. We were so proud to finish the challenge in memory of Christopher.

“ECHC was Christopher’s chosen charity and supported him when he was in hospital as a boy. We’re so grateful to everyone for their continued support in helping us keep Christopher’s memory alive, and in aid of such a fantastic cause. It means everything to us.”

Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity supports and complements the work of the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in the capital. The money the family have raised so far will go towards funding an improved bedside environment at the new hospital when it opens at Little France.

Sue Diamond, community fundraising manager at ECHC, said: “We are so grateful and honoured to be chosen as Christopher’s charity and want to pass on our congratulations to him.

“The family have done so many admirable and amazing things and the money raised by them will be a massive help to us.”

To donate to Scott’s fundraising efforts, visit: https://teamechc.everydayhero.com/uk/teamnelson