Dalkeith cafe event raises mental health awareness

A steady flow of people visited the Dalkeith Arts Centre on Saturday, April 8, when a Depressed Cake Shop event was held.

In a safe environment members of the public bought grey cakes, gained information about mental health, participated in group work, and chatted in the cafe.

Depressed Cake Shop is a volunteer-led movement which seeks to break down the stigma around mental health issues. It raises money for mental health charities by baking and selling grey cakes. The cakes signify the the depression that can sometimes cover up and dampen what could be a vibrant life. For more information see www.depressedcakeshop.org.

Funds raised from the Dalkeith event were donated to Inspiring Life: Evie Douglas Memorial Fund.

Evie (21) took her own life in in 2014. Following this the trust was set up to fundraise and to donate money to organisations, support groups, and activity-based groups, who work to improve well being, challenge stigma and offer support to those will mental health issues. Thanks to the generosity of Morrisons and Tesco, Dalkeith who donated ingredients to the volunteer bakers, the helpers who gave up their time, and to the kindness of those who attended the event a total of £1015 was raised.