Dalkeith couple’s diamond days

Joan and Fraser Brown, who live in Eskfield Grove, Eskbank, recently celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

The couple were married at the St Andrew & St George Presbyterian Church in Stockton-on-Tees 60 years ago. The couple both worked for ICI – Fraser (86) was an industrial chemist, working at Stevenston and Teeside, while Joan (85) was a personnel officer. Latterly, Joan worked at as hospital social workers at Seafield Hospital, Ayr.

The Browns have two married daughters, Fiona and Mahri. They have two grandsons, Iain (24), a music graduate and composer, and Andrew (21), an economics student and singer/actor.

Presently the couple attend Dalkeith Church where Fraser plays the organ still. They are also keen gardeners and attend Dalkeith Horticultural Society.

They moved from Ayrshire to Dalkeith in 1993/1994 to look after their grandchildren.