Dalkeith couple’s diamond days

Joan and Fraser Brown celebrate their Diamond Wedding with Midlothian Provost Adam Montgomery and Deputy Lieutenant Ian Gardner.

Joan and Fraser Brown, who live in Eskfield Grove, Eskbank, recently celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

The couple were married at the St Andrew & St George Presbyterian Church in Stockton-on-Tees 60 years ago. The couple both worked for ICI – Fraser (86) was an industrial chemist, working at Stevenston and Teeside, while Joan (85) was a personnel officer. Latterly, Joan worked at as hospital social workers at Seafield Hospital, Ayr.

The Browns have two married daughters, Fiona and Mahri. They have two grandsons, Iain (24), a music graduate and composer, and Andrew (21), an economics student and singer/actor.

Presently the couple attend Dalkeith Church where Fraser plays the organ still. They are also keen gardeners and attend Dalkeith Horticultural Society.

They moved from Ayrshire to Dalkeith in 1993/1994 to look after their grandchildren.